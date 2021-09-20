‘Can you let me off?’ pleads driver doing 90mph in 50mph zone

Published: 9:49 PM September 20, 2021

A driver on the A47 who got caught speeding at nearly 100mph in a 50mph zone asked police to be let off. - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A cheeky driver who police caught speeding at nearly 100mph in a 50mph zone asked police to be "let off".

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team caught the driver on the A47 at Acle today [Monday September 20].

In a Tweet, they wrote: “Acle RAPT have just reported a driver for doing 98 mph in a 70 limit before stopping the vehicle it proceeded to do 90 mph in a 50 limit.

“When cautioned the driver said “can you let me off” #Fatal4 #SlowDown #NotWorthTheRisk.”

#A47 Acle - Acle RAPT have just reported a driver for doing 98 mph ( 70 limit ) before stopping the vehicle it proceeded to do 90 mph in a ( 50 limit ) when cautioned the driver said “can you let me off” 🙄 #Fatal4 #SlowDown #NotWorthTheRisk. 880/7007 pic.twitter.com/dGQBYstVhy — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) September 20, 2021