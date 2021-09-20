News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

‘Can you let me off?’ pleads driver doing 90mph in 50mph zone

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 9:49 PM September 20, 2021   
A driver on the A47 who got caught speeding at nearly 100mph in a 50mph zone asked police to be let off. 

A driver on the A47 who got caught speeding at nearly 100mph in a 50mph zone asked police to be let off. - Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A cheeky driver who police caught speeding at nearly 100mph in a 50mph zone asked police to be "let off". 

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team caught the driver on the A47 at Acle today [Monday September 20]. 

In a Tweet, they wrote: “Acle RAPT have just reported a driver for doing 98 mph in a 70 limit before stopping the vehicle it proceeded to do 90 mph in a 50 limit.  

“When cautioned the driver said “can you let me off” #Fatal4 #SlowDown #NotWorthTheRisk.” 

You may also want to watch:

Great Yarmouth News
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The air ambulance over the A47 following an incident near Longwater

Norfolk Live

Air ambulance called and A47 closed after incident

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Aldborough VillageSally Louise Whitman, Terry Skyrne, Dave DigbyByline: Sonya Duncan

Why this Norfolk village is one of the best in the UK

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
The air ambulance flying over the A47, near Longwater in Norwich

Norfolk Live

Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in A47 crash

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
London Road South in Lowestoft is partly closed due to an incident near KFC. 

Suffolk Live

Major Lowestoft road partially closed due to police incident

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon