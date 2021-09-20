‘Can you let me off?’ pleads driver doing 90mph in 50mph zone
Published: 9:49 PM September 20, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
A cheeky driver who police caught speeding at nearly 100mph in a 50mph zone asked police to be "let off".
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team caught the driver on the A47 at Acle today [Monday September 20].
In a Tweet, they wrote: “Acle RAPT have just reported a driver for doing 98 mph in a 70 limit before stopping the vehicle it proceeded to do 90 mph in a 50 limit.
“When cautioned the driver said “can you let me off” #Fatal4 #SlowDown #NotWorthTheRisk.”