Audi TT driver uses French number plates to hide MOT failure

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:50 AM April 22, 2022
The Audi TT was pulled over on the A11 after police noticed its French number plates.

The Audi TT was pulled over on the A11 after police noticed its French number plates - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

A driver in his 70s used French number plates in an attempt to evade police after his vehicle failed its MOT.

The Norfolk Police Road Casualty Reduction Team (RCRT) stopped an Audi TT on the A11 southbound from Thickthorn roundabout on Sunday, April 17. 

Officers noticed that the vehicle had French number plates but it was right-hand drive.  

After pulling over the car, it was then discovered that it was actually UK-registered, the car had failed its MOT and it had not been taxed since 2018. 

Further checks on the driver revealed that his licence had also expired. 

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted: “RCRT stop on A11 found this vehicle to be a UK car trying to hide under its foreign number plate.  

“Driver has expired licence, no MOT and no tax.” 

The driver was reported for the offences, his car was seized and he was given a lift to a family member’s house.  

