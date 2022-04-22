Audi TT driver uses French number plates to hide MOT failure
- Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
A driver in his 70s used French number plates in an attempt to evade police after his vehicle failed its MOT.
The Norfolk Police Road Casualty Reduction Team (RCRT) stopped an Audi TT on the A11 southbound from Thickthorn roundabout on Sunday, April 17.
Officers noticed that the vehicle had French number plates but it was right-hand drive.
After pulling over the car, it was then discovered that it was actually UK-registered, the car had failed its MOT and it had not been taxed since 2018.
Further checks on the driver revealed that his licence had also expired.
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team tweeted: “RCRT stop on A11 found this vehicle to be a UK car trying to hide under its foreign number plate.
“Driver has expired licence, no MOT and no tax.”
Most Read
- 1 Care home boss refused to perform CPR on dying resident
- 2 When will Norfolk residents receive £150 council tax rebate?
- 3 Man in his 20s stabbed near Norwich park
- 4 Village could see 47 new homes built if plans given go-ahead
- 5 Police on A11 stop abnormal load with no permission to travel
- 6 Drunk landscape gardener crashed work van into wall
- 7 GP practice allowed staff to work without safeguarding checks
- 8 First look at the new luxury Norfolk Broads cruiser
- 9 Mother of 'loving cheeky boy' hits out at antivaxxers who hijacked his death
- 10 Ex-teacher banned from returning after 'fabricating' coursework
The driver was reported for the offences, his car was seized and he was given a lift to a family member’s house.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.