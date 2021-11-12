Dog causes two-car crash after running in road

Two cars have crashed in Blofield Corner Road in Blofield Heath after a dog ran out in the road. - Credit: Google Maps

A loose dog has caused a two-car crash in a Norfolk village this morning.

A Citroen and a Ford crashed on Blofield Corner Road in Blofield Heath after a dog ran out in front of the vehicles.

Following the crash, the road was partially blocked and minor injuries were reported.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called at 8.56am this morning to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision.

"Minor injuries were reported after reports of a dog running out in the road."

