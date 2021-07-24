News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Truck stopped for 'unsecure load' during road check

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:19 AM July 24, 2021    Updated: 11:54 AM July 24, 2021
This vehicle was issued with a traffic offence report in Diss

Police have issued a traffic offence report after a truck was stopped for having an unsafe load on Saturday morning. 

Officers from South Norfolk Police helped to stop the vehicle in Diss after it was seen transporting a trailer which was hanging over the edge. 

The truck was also found to have defective tyres, steering and brakes. 

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were conducting a road check when the vehicle was stopped. 

