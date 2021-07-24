Truck stopped for 'unsecure load' during road check
Published: 11:19 AM July 24, 2021 Updated: 11:54 AM July 24, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team
Police have issued a traffic offence report after a truck was stopped for having an unsafe load on Saturday morning.
Officers from South Norfolk Police helped to stop the vehicle in Diss after it was seen transporting a trailer which was hanging over the edge.
The truck was also found to have defective tyres, steering and brakes.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were conducting a road check when the vehicle was stopped.
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus