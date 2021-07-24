Truck stopped for 'unsecure load' during road check

Published: 11:19 AM July 24, 2021 Updated: 11:54 AM July 24, 2021

This vehicle was issued with a traffic offence report in Diss - Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Police have issued a traffic offence report after a truck was stopped for having an unsafe load on Saturday morning.

Officers from South Norfolk Police helped to stop the vehicle in Diss after it was seen transporting a trailer which was hanging over the edge.

The truck was also found to have defective tyres, steering and brakes.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team were conducting a road check when the vehicle was stopped.