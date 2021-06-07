'Explosive' circus show to bring international performers to Norfolk

Published: 1:37 PM June 7, 2021

Circus Cortex's show Glory is coming to Norfolk and Suffolk this summer. - Credit: Circus Cortex

Performers from France, Portugal, Ukraine and Russia will be heading to Norfolk and Suffolk this summer for a show which promises to bring "big city production and style to smaller towns".

Circus Cortex's new show Glory has been in preparation for more than a year, waiting for a time when it could welcome crowds back to the Big Top.

And now it can, it will be bringing its "explosive" show to Diss in July.

Circus Cortex's show Glory is coming to Norfolk and Suffolk this summer. - Credit: Circus Cortex

Creative director Irina Archer and touring director Paul Archer have been behind past UK productions of the Moscow State Circus, and said they are "keen for families in small towns to experience the high quality circus first-hand".

"A great deal of effort has gone in to production and lighting design, costume creations and talent scouting," organisers said.

"Circus CORTEX brings together an array of internationally renown artistes from France, Portugal, Russia, Ukraine and the UK and has created a new production “GLORY” combining together street art, culture and circus in a modern, fast-paced show.

Ksenia Archer will be touring around East Anglia in search of unusual locations where she can rig up and walk her tightrope. - Credit: Circus Cortex

"Audiences can expect to see such disciplines as BMX, Parkour, Rola balancing, Unicycle, Tightrope walking, aerial skills and Dance not forgetting the central character Nikolino, our clown."

They added they are "extremely happy to be able to open our doors once again to welcome audiences" after "a difficult 15 months with the inability to trade".

The show promises to showcase skills that originated on the streets, such as parkour, dance and acrobatics in "an action-packed show that is not to be missed".

Circus Cortex's show Glory is coming to Diss this summer. - Credit: Circus Cortex

It will also feature performer Ksenia Archer, who will be touring around East Anglia in search of unusual locations where she can rig up and walk her tightrope, such as over a canal, in an abandoned factory or in a town's most iconic place.

The Theatre Big Top fits a total of 500 people, but the shows will be at half capacity to comply with social distancing guidelines.

Circus Cortex's show Glory is coming to Mildenhall this summer. - Credit: Circus Cortex

• Circus Cortex comes to Barton Mills in Mildenhall from July 8-11, and Diss Fair Green between July 15-20. Visit www.circuscortex.com for more information.