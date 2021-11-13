Person taken to hospital after crash at roundabout
- Credit: Google Maps
One person has been taken to hospital after a crash at a roundabout.
Police, fire and ambulance crews were called after a vehicle was involved in a crash on the Alderman George Pratt roundabout on Lynn Road, near Dersingham, just before 5.10pm on Saturday evening.
Police said the driver is understood to have had a medical episode at the wheel.
The road had been blocked but traffic is moving as normal now.
A police spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of a single vehicle crash at the Alderman George Pratt roundabout at 5.09pm.
"Injuries are not thought to be serious but a person has been taken to hospital."
