Person taken to hospital after crash at roundabout

One person is in hospital following the crash on Alderman George Pratt roundabout on Lynn Road this evening (Saturday). - Credit: Google Maps

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash at a roundabout.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called after a vehicle was involved in a crash on the Alderman George Pratt roundabout on Lynn Road, near Dersingham, just before 5.10pm on Saturday evening.

Police said the driver is understood to have had a medical episode at the wheel.

The road had been blocked but traffic is moving as normal now.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of a single vehicle crash at the Alderman George Pratt roundabout at 5.09pm.

"Injuries are not thought to be serious but a person has been taken to hospital."

