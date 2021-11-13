News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Person taken to hospital after crash at roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 6:49 PM November 13, 2021
One person is in hospital following the crash on Alderman George Pratt roundabout on Lynn Road this evening (Saturday).

One person is in hospital following the crash on Alderman George Pratt roundabout on Lynn Road this evening (Saturday). - Credit: Google Maps

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash at a roundabout.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called after a vehicle was involved in a crash on the Alderman George Pratt roundabout on Lynn Road, near Dersingham, just before 5.10pm on Saturday evening.

Police said the driver is understood to have had a medical episode at the wheel.

The road had been blocked but traffic is moving as normal now.

A police spokeswoman said: "We were called to reports of a single vehicle crash at the Alderman George Pratt roundabout at 5.09pm.

"Injuries are not thought to be serious but a person has been taken to hospital."

