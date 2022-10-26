Two injured in hit-and-run near Dereham
Published: 8:45 PM October 26, 2022
- Credit: Google/Archant
Two have been injured in a hit-and-run near Dereham.
Police were called to Stone Road near Clint Green at 3.18pm on Monday, October 24, following reports of a crash.
A silver Ford Mondeo and a black Kia Sportage were involved in the incident between Fen View and Orchid Avenue.
The driver of the Ford failed to stop at the scene.
The driver and passenger of the Kia suffered minor injuries.
Officers are appealing to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner of driving before the crash.
They are keen to hear from those with dashcam or doorbell footage.
Most Read
- 1 'Brides and grooms not welcome' - Row over weddings at historic home
- 2 Locals say huge housing plan could 'kill' Norfolk town
- 3 Man's body found in grounds of Norwich church
- 4 Holiday horror for pub landlord as family contract parasitic infection
- 5 Norfolk town revealed as top staycation destination in UK
- 6 Norfolk academy which was rated 'Inadequate' is now an improving school
- 7 Woman in hospital with fall injuries after city incident
- 8 Norwich flights to European country scrapped due to Ukraine war
- 9 Is this the most confusing road sign in Britain?
- 10 A47 near Norwich to partially close until December
Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Shannon Cross on 101 or shannon.cross@norfolk.police.uk quoting reference number 246 of October 24.