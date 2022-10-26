Two injured in hit-and-run near Dereham

A Kia and a Ford were involved in a hit-and-run near Dereham - Credit: Google/Archant

Two have been injured in a hit-and-run near Dereham.

Police were called to Stone Road near Clint Green at 3.18pm on Monday, October 24, following reports of a crash.

A silver Ford Mondeo and a black Kia Sportage were involved in the incident between Fen View and Orchid Avenue.

The driver of the Ford failed to stop at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the Kia suffered minor injuries.

Officers are appealing to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or the manner of driving before the crash.

They are keen to hear from those with dashcam or doorbell footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Shannon Cross on 101 or shannon.cross@norfolk.police.uk quoting reference number 246 of October 24.