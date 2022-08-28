Town's high street closed due to power cut
- Credit: Google
A market town's main street has been shut down due to an electrical fault cutting power to nearby businesses.
Dereham's High Street is blocked off between London Road and Norwich Street.
The closure was put in place at noon on Sunday, August 27, and it will remain so until engineers complete the repairs.
A spokeswoman for UK Power Network said: "A fault has been located in Nelson Place, Dereham which has caused power to be lost to four of our customers.
"The road has been closed to carry out excavations in order to repair the fault.
"Currently we don't know when this will be completed but our engineers are working quickly to restore power."
Businesses located in Nelson Place include Nationwide, Greggs and Superdrug.
Bus services have been diverted following the closure.
Konect Bus has redirected its number eight service and will be departing from the other side of Market Place near to the Barclays bank branch.