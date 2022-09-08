News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Car crashes into house in Norfolk town centre

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:00 PM September 8, 2022
Updated: 12:23 PM September 8, 2022
A car has crashed into a house in Dereham town centre.

The collision happened at 11am today (September 8) at the junction of Kings Road and Neatherd Road in Dereham.

Police and fire crews remain at the scene and structural engineers are on their away to asses the building.

There are no serious injuries reported at this time.

Drivers are facing queues throughout the town following the crash.

There is heavy traffic on High Street, Wellington Road and Kings Road. 

Norfolk Live News
Dereham News

