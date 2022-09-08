Car crashes into house in Norfolk town centre

A car has crashed into a house in Dereham town centre - Credit: Kazzy Rozario

A car has crashed into a house in Dereham town centre.

The collision happened at 11am today (September 8) at the junction of Kings Road and Neatherd Road in Dereham.

Police and fire crews remain at the scene and structural engineers are on their away to asses the building.

There are no serious injuries reported at this time.

Drivers are facing queues throughout the town following the crash.

There is heavy traffic on High Street, Wellington Road and Kings Road.