Delays warning as 48-tonne boat is transported through region

Published: 8:43 AM March 22, 2021

A previous abnormal load being transported through the region. Picture: James Bass - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2013

Motorists are being warned they could face delays as an abnormal load is transported through the region.

A boat weighing more than 48 tonnes will be moved from Cumbria to Lowestoft Haven Marina on Monday, March 22.

Suffolk Police has issued the warning to motorists ahead of escorting the 22m long boat to Lowestoft Haven Marina on School Road.

A police escort will join the abnormal load as they travel to Lowestoft, with delays expected from 1pm.

A police spokesman said: "Motorists are advised that they may experience delays on Monday, March 22 from 1pm as police escort the transportation of a boat - 4.95m wide, 4.9m high, 22m long and weighing 44,000kg.

"The load will be escorted from Cumbria to Lowestoft Haven Marina, School Road, Lowestoft."

The route will be as follows: A14 Cambs Border – A12 – Waveney Drive – Victoria Road – School Road – local roads to site.

"Delays can be expected along these routes," the police spokesman added.