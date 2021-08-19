Delays on the A148 after lorry collides with van

Published: 3:13 PM August 19, 2021

The junction between Holt Toad near Tower Road, where the colllision took place - Credit: Google

A crash between a lorry and a van has led to delays on a busy road in north Norfolk.

Drivers are being advised of delays on the A148, Holt Road, near Cromer.

It comes after a lorry collided with a van on Holt Road, near Tower Road in Aylmerton.

Police were called to the scene at 2.10pm on Thursday, August 19.

Officers are carrying out traffic control with debris from the crash causing a blockage in the road.

An ambulance crew is en route to the scene for one of the drivers and police are still present, though injuries are reportedely minimal.

The incident is ongoing and there will be more to follow

