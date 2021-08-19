News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays on the A148 after lorry collides with van

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 3:13 PM August 19, 2021   
holt road

The junction between Holt Toad near Tower Road, where the colllision took place - Credit: Google

A crash between a lorry and a van has led to delays on a busy road in north Norfolk.

Drivers are being advised of delays on the A148, Holt Road, near Cromer.

It comes after a lorry collided with a van on Holt Road, near Tower Road in Aylmerton.

Police were called to the scene at 2.10pm on Thursday, August 19.

Officers are carrying out traffic control with debris from the crash causing a blockage in the road.

You may also want to watch:

An ambulance crew is en route to the scene for one of the drivers and police are still present, though injuries are reportedely minimal.

The incident is ongoing and there will be more to follow

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Tributes to 'kind and caring' father who died in A144 crash
  2. 2 Motorist attempted to film van driver's bad driving on A47 on phone before crash
  3. 3 Norfolk to be hit with thunderstorms and high humidity
  1. 4 Man 'shaken up' after car smashes into business
  2. 5 'That'd be fun': Hugh Jackman jokes about Norwich City takeover bid
  3. 6 Three arrested for arson, drugs, and theft after police swoop at hospital
  4. 7 'Everybody is busy' - Businesses coping with the impact of tourists
  5. 8 A140 closed after five vehicle crash
  6. 9 Landowner hits out at radio silence over compulsory sale of land for A47
  7. 10 Norwich City transfer rumours: Approach for defensive midfielder dismissed
Norfolk Live
Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Diners enjoy a meal inside one of the outdoor dining pods which have been installed for social distancing at The Barn...

Diners leave restaurant without paying - despite getting last minute table

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
An unexploded bomb has been discovered in Anderson’s Meadow, Norwich. 

Norfolk Live | Updated

Unexploded bomb discovered in Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
A police car parked outside a house while an officer stands on duty.

Man dragged partner and dumped her 50 miles away with stab wounds

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for information

Updated

Norfolk teenager arrested for indecent exposure

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon