Delays on roads as petrol queues continue

Published: 2:32 PM September 25, 2021

Delays have continued on Norfolk's roads today as queues at petrol stations continue across Norfolk and Waveney.

Traffic in Earlham near the Tesco garage is moving extremely slowly according to the AA, with traffic on the Blue Boar Roundabout entering Sprowston Tesco also slow.

There is extremely slow traffic on the Thickthorn Roundabout as cars queue for the Shell garage, while on Ring Road near the Sainsbury's filling station there are further delays.

On Dereham Road in the city there are also delays near the Esso petrol station.

Elsewhere, queues at Shell in Oulton Broad are causing long tailbacks along Bridge Road from the filling station to the junction with Cotmer Road.

In Thetford town centre there is extremely slow moving traffic, however it is not certain this is related to petrol queues.

Konectbus had reported being unable to serve Tesco in Dereham this morning, due to fuel buyers blocking the roundabout, but has now resumed services in and out of the supermarket.

First Norwich reported being unable to serve Thorpe Sainsbury's due to queues, however X1/X11/X2/X22/1/1A/X1 have all returned to normal now.

Borderbus has also now resumed serving Norwich after its 146 service was initially unable to serve Bracondale due to congestion.