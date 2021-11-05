Bonfire night traffic: Delays on the NDR after crash near display site
Drivers may face traffic tonight as people head to fireworks displays across the county.
Queues are building on the NDR where it meets Wroxham Road as cars head to the fireworks display at Rackheath Stracey Sports Park following reports of a crash earlier this evening.
This is causing delays to Wroxham Road on both sides of the roundabout, as well as on Green Lane West.
Elsewhere in the county there is traffic in East Raynham on the A1065 as people arrive at the Raynham Estate for its Bonfire Night festivities.
Traffic is also building in the centre of King's Lynn as people head to the festivities at The Walks in the town centre.
Similarly, drivers are facing delays in Wymondham on the B1172 near the town's rugby club, which is holding a fireworks display tonight.
Those heading through East Harling are likely to hit traffic on Church Road as visitors head to the village's recreational ground for their bonfire night event.
