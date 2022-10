There are currently delays on the NDR after the North Walsham Road roundabout saw one lane blocked - Credit: Google Maps

There are currently delays on the NDR after one lane became blocked.

Drivers have reported an obstruction on the A1270 Broadland Northway westbound at the roundabout between A1151 Wroxham Road to the B1150 North Walsham Road.

There are currently delays and tailbacks, however traffic is still flowing.

It is currently not known what is blocking the road.