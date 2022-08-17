Heavy delays as people flock to Cromer for Red Arrows flyover

There are heavy delays on roads in and around Cromer as people visit for the carnival and chance to see the Red Arrows flyover - Credit: Archant

There are heavy delays on routes into Cromer as people head to the seaside town to catch a glimpse of the Red Arrows flyover.

The jets are expected to shoot across Norfolk's skies this afternoon (August 17) as part of Cromer Carnival's events.

Congestion is currently building along the A149 Norwich Road, Holt Road and along Runton Road on the coast.

Traffic is also moving slowly through the town centre.

There are also a number of road closures in place during the event at A148 Holt Road, Beach Road, A149 Church Road, Overstrand Road and the A149 Cromer Road in East Runton by Jonas's Field, which will be open for parking.

The Red Arrows are scheduled to depart RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire at 12.14pm and will be over Burnham Market at 12.23pm.

The team will then go over Mileham, between Dereham and Fakenham, at 12.26pm, Bawdeswell at 12.27pm and Aylsham at 12.29pm before heading to Cromer.

They should then be seen leaving Cromer off the coast at about 12.58pm.

Cromer Carnival is in full swing today with a jam-packed programme of events planned on the Carnival Field in Runton Road this Wednesday from 10am to 4.15pm.

The Cromer Carnival Parade takes place in the evening with those taking part assembling in Runton Road Car Park from 5.15pm.



