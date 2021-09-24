News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays on A47 after lorry overturns

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 12:55 PM September 24, 2021    Updated: 1:06 PM September 24, 2021
A lorry has overturned on the A47 near King's Lynn.

A lorry has overturned on the A47 near King's Lynn.

There are currently delays on the A47 near the Pullover Roundabout on the edge of King's Lynn, after a lorry overturned.

The HGV is currently blocking the exit from the Clenchwarton Road  and police are urging drivers to avoid the area.

Police are currently on the scene after being called at around 12pm this afternoon.

A recovery truck has been called and is currently on its way.

King's Lynn News

