Delays on A47 after lorry overturns

Published: 12:55 PM September 24, 2021 Updated: 1:06 PM September 24, 2021

A lorry has overturned on the A47 near King's Lynn. - Credit: Norfolk Police

There are currently delays on the A47 near the Pullover Roundabout on the edge of King's Lynn, after a lorry overturned.

The HGV is currently blocking the exit from the Clenchwarton Road and police are urging drivers to avoid the area.

Police are currently on the scene after being called at around 12pm this afternoon.

A recovery truck has been called and is currently on its way.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

