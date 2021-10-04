A47 accident causes delays

Published: 5:37 PM October 4, 2021

The A47 near Burlingham Green - Credit: Google

Drivers are being advised to avoid the A47 near Burlingham Green after an accident.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriage near South Walsham Road at around 3.45pm.

Queues are currently stretching from past Burlingham Green to Brundall, with delays of about 10 minutes and an average speed of 10 miles per hour.

More to follow.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

