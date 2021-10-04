News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A47 accident causes delays

Grace Piercy

Published: 5:37 PM October 4, 2021   
The A47 near Burlingham Green

The A47 near Burlingham Green

Drivers are being advised to avoid the A47 near Burlingham Green after an accident.

The crash happened on the eastbound carriage near South Walsham Road at around 3.45pm.

Queues are currently stretching from past Burlingham Green to Brundall, with delays of about 10 minutes and an average speed of 10 miles per hour.

More to follow.

Norfolk Live
Brundall News
A47 News

