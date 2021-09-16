News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays on A17 near King's Lynn due to broken down car

Robbie Nichols

Published: 10:25 AM September 16, 2021   
The black car has broken down on Pullover Roundabout in King's Lynn, Norfolk, affecting the A47 and A17.

The black car has broken down on Pullover Roundabout in King's Lynn. - Credit: Archant

Traffic is queuing on the A17 near King's Lynn due to a broken down car.

Police have reported that a black car has broken down at the Pullover Roundabout, which joins the A47 to A17.

Traffic is unable to move around the vehicle and due to this there are delays in the area. 

Norfolk police were called to the scene around 9:30am and are currently still there. 

