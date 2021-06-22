News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk morning traffic: 20 minutes of delays as roadworks take their toll

Daniel Moxon

Published: 8:51 AM June 22, 2021   
A view of the roadworks on the A47 from Intwood Road. Picture: Danielle Booden

A view of the roadworks on the A47 from Intwood Road. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Roadworks are once again causing problems on busy routes around Norfolk, with problems particularly on the A47 and A143.

Works at Ditchingham in south Norfolk are delaying traffic by around 20 minutes with tailbacks to Broome for cars heading towards Diss.

On the A47 Norwich Southern Bypass, the contraflow system and 40mph speed limits remain in place, so traffic is slow-moving once again.

Drivers on the Acle Straight can expect around 15 minutes of delays heading into Great Yarmouth, while further west there are also queues in King's Lynn, especially at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital roundabout.

The usual roads into Norwich are also busy with 10-minute delays or more in Dereham Road, Newmarket Road and Earlham Road.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

