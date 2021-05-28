News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Severe' traffic delays on A149

Ben Hardy

Published: 11:43 AM May 28, 2021   
The Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn. Picture: MATTHEW USHER

The Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn. Picture: MATTHEW USHER - Credit: Archant

Traffic is being disrupted on a busy route on the outskirts of King's Lynn ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.

Delays of 10 minutes have been reported by AA Roadwatch on the A149 Queen Elizabeth Way westbound between the A149 and Hardwick Roundabout. 

Motorists are travelling at average speeds of 15mph.

Traffic has also been moving slowly in both directions at the A1065, Creake Road roundabout in Fakenham.

With temperatures set to climb to 20 degrees Celsius, it is expected that Norfolk's coastal routes will be busy as sunseekers head to the beach.

