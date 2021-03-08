Pictures show huge yacht navigating Norfolk roads
Published: 8:02 AM March 8, 2021 Updated: 8:21 AM March 8, 2021
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
A massive yacht was pictured travelling through Norfolk over the weekend, causing some delays on one of the main roads in and out of the county.
Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team escorted the abnormal load through the county on Sunday.
It was being taken from Norfolk to the M25, and covered both carriageways of the A140 as it headed south from Norwich.
Police thanked other drivers for their patience, as "in places it was quite slow".
The A140 is currently clear and traffic is running smoothly this morning, as of 8am.
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus