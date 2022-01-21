News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Fuel spillage and crash cause delays along A140

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:35 AM January 21, 2022
Queues are forming in Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Fuel spillage from a lorry and a crash are causing delays along the A140 this morning.   - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Fuel spillage from a lorry and an unrelated crash are causing delays along the A140 this morning.  

The road is blocked heading northbound between Tasburgh and Newton Flotman because of the spillage. 

A lorry had been leaking diesel as it headed towards Norwich. 

Further south on the A140, the road is partially blocked near The Street in Scole, heading towards Diss, because of an accident involving one vehicle. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 


Diss News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

CAPTION; Photos of Burnham Market for a story about Capitals Gains Tax on Second Homes. Pic shows a

Norfolk village named among poshest places to live in the UK

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Mia, 16, from Norwich, has been diagnosed with long Covid.

Doctors baffled by teenager's horrific long Covid symptoms

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A man from Dereham has been included on the National Crime Agency's list of most wanted UK criminals thought to be in Spain.

Norfolk man amongst UK's 12 most wanted

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
A footpath in the East Anglian countryside

Couple explores Norfolk homes in Escape to the Country

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon