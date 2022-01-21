Fuel spillage and crash cause delays along A140

Fuel spillage from a lorry and a crash are causing delays along the A140 this morning. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

Fuel spillage from a lorry and an unrelated crash are causing delays along the A140 this morning.

The road is blocked heading northbound between Tasburgh and Newton Flotman because of the spillage.

A lorry had been leaking diesel as it headed towards Norwich.

Further south on the A140, the road is partially blocked near The Street in Scole, heading towards Diss, because of an accident involving one vehicle.

