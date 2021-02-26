Delays expected for bridge works

Published: 10:48 AM February 26, 2021

Motorists and mariners are being warned as two sets of 'essential maintenance' works are carried out on Mutford Lock at Oulton Broad in Lowestoft in March. Picture: SIMON FINLAY - Credit: Simon Finlay

A busy road will be temporarily closed next week with traffic diverted as overnight works are carried out on a bridge.

Motorists and mariners are being warned to expect delays next month as two sets of separate "maintenance works" are carried out.

The A1117 Bridge Road in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft will be temporarily closed from the "Saltwater Way junction for a further 90 metres northbound" as Suffolk Highways carry out overnight works to Mutford Lock Bridge.

Traffic will be diverted as the A1117 Bridge Road is closed between 8pm and 6am as the works are being carried out overnight during these times between March 2 and March 4.

According to the Suffolk Roadworks map, the closure will be "in carriageway and both footways" but “pedestrians and cyclists will be able to use the adjacent footbridge.”

Traffic will be diverted via the B1531, A12, Denmark Hill, Peto Way, A1117 and vice versa.

Mariners are also being warned of a "Navigation Closure" on Oulton Broad at Mutford Lock as the Broads Authority will be carrying out "essential maintenance works on the lock system" from 8am on Monday, March 8 until 5pm on Thursday, March 18

