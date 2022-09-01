Drivers warned of delays as police escort large boat through Norfolk

A boat that is 5.1m wide and 21.5m in length will be travelling from Hoveton - Credit: copyright: Archant 2014

Drivers are being warned of potential delays as police escort an abnormal load through Norfolk.

A boat that is 5.1m wide and 21.5m in length will be travelling from Tunstead Road in Hoveton to Ipswich.

It will set off at 9.30am on Wednesday, September 7.

From there it will travel on Horning Road West, the A1151, A149, B1152, A1064 and A47.

It will then continue on the A140, A14, A14 J55, A12, A137 and Wherstead Road in Ipswich.