Main road through village closes for works

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:00 PM July 5, 2022
Chapel Road in Lingwood has closed for water works.

Chapel Road in Lingwood has closed for water works. - Credit: Google Maps

Commuters could face delays as a main road through a village near Norwich closes for water works.

Chapel Road in Lingwood closed yesterday (June 4) to allow Anglian Water to replace a stop tap in the road.

The works are expected to last until Wednesday, July 6.

A diversion is in place via Norwich Road, Station Road and Post Office Road.

Following the closure, First Norwich said its 15A service will be unable to serve any stops on Post Office Road and Chapel Road during the closure, with buses to be diverted via Station Road and Norwich Road in both directions.

First Norwich apologised for any inconvenience.

