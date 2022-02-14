News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays as roadworks on A140 in north Norfolk town begin

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 5:53 PM February 14, 2022
Roadworks have started on the A140 in Aylsham causing delays on a major route between Norwich and north Norfolk.

Drivers have been hit with delays today after roadworks started on the A140 in Aylsham, a route which links north Norfolk to Norwich.

The roadworks started this morning (February 14) on the roundabout which joins Burgh Road to the A140, which provides access to the BP garage.

Expected to last until February 16, there are currently multi-way signals in place to control the flow of traffic.

A spokesman from Norfolk County Council said: "The work to replace some damaged kerbs and signs is expected to take up to three days.

"To minimise disruption the team are working to complete the work and lift the traffic management as swiftly as possible."

On the A140, queues reportedly reached the Norwich Road roundabout in the northbound direction and between to the junction between the A140 and Tuttington Road.

As a result of this, queueing traffic has also affected Burgh Road and Buxton Road.

