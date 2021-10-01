Delays across Norfolk as demand for fuel stabilises

Published: 6:25 PM October 1, 2021

Drivers are still facing delays across Norfolk as demand for fuel remains for the eighth day. - Credit: PA

On day eight of the fuel shortages at filling stations, there are continuing queues at some garages in Norfolk causing delays across the county.

Earlham Road is seeing signs of slow traffic where there is a Tesco petrol station, with traffic also affecting Bluebell Road.

Drayton High Road Asda is also seeing queues for traffic, causing delays on Boundary Road, in Norwich.

In King's Lynn, traffic is building on the A148 where there is a Jet fuel station opposite King Edward VII Academy.

Long queues are forming at Long Stratton's Shell garage as drivers wait for fuel.

Nationally, despite the AA saying there are "encouraging signs of stability", retailers are warning they are running out of fuel faster than it can be resupplied.

Policing minister Kit Malthouse said shortages at filling stations may persist for "another week or so."

Sir Kier Starmer has called on Boris Johnson today to take "emergency" action to address the shortage of lorry drivers which, he said, was threatening to ruin Christmas.

This followed warnings of shortages across the economy, from retailers to meat producers, unless immigration rules were relaxed to admit seasonal workers from abroad.

In a statement, Sir Keir said that a scheme to issue 5,000 temporary visas to foreign lorry drivers would not be up and running "for weeks", stating the Government needed to take swift action.

Retailers are saying that they are still selling fuel faster than it is being resupplied, despite claims that the situation is stabilising. - Credit: PA

Gordon Balmer, executive director of the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), is urging drivers to "maintain their buying habits" as its members take further deliveries.

But Simon Clarke, treasury chief secretary, claimed there is "more fuel being delivered to petrol stations than is being sold" and AA president Edmund King said "most drivers have managed to find fuel, but might have had to travel to several filling stations or to queue."

Norwich Police and Norfolk councils are calling on members of the public to 'not fuel the issue' and avoid panic buying.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue have also warned of the dangers of stockpiling fuel.

Staff at garages across Norfolk have spoken of their challenges this past week, facing insults, threats and fights.