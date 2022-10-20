News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays as trees felled and barriers repaired on busy route to Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:32 PM October 20, 2022
The North Walsham Road where the work is taking place

The North Walsham Road where the work is taking place - Credit: Google Maps

Commuters are facing delays as trees are felled and barriers are repaired on a busy route to Norwich.

The work taking place on the B1150 North Walsham Road at Captain's Pond between North Walsham and Crostwick has seen cars tailing back to just after the junction with Heath Road.

Work started at 1pm yesterday with temporary traffic lights in place until the end of the week.

Norfolk County Council and its contractors are carrying out the work.

It comes after drivers faced similar delays less than a mile down the road last month when temporary traffic lights were erected.

