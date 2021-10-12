News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Long delays after crash on the A47

Published: 12:36 PM October 12, 2021    Updated: 1:08 PM October 12, 2021
The A47 eastbound between Thickthorn Roundabout and Ipswich Road is suffering severe delays after a collision. - Credit: Archant

A collision between two cars is causing extended delays at Thickthorn Roundabout.

Police attended the scene after receiving reports of the crash at 11.15am.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene of a crash on the A47 between Thickthorn Roundabout and Ipswich Road just before 11.30am today.

Fire crews from Earlham and Carrow attended to make the scene safe.

No injuries have been reported.

Currently the A47 eastbound between Thickthorn Roundabout and Ipswich Road is experiencing delays of 14 minutes.

The average speed of the traffic is reportedly 5mph. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

