Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Delays after crash involving truck and car near NDR

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 10:34 AM August 12, 2022
Updated: 10:43 AM August 12, 2022
The crash happened close to the Taverham Roundabout on the NDR

The crash happened close to the Taverham Roundabout on the NDR - Credit: Google Maps

Drivers are facing delays near the NDR following a crash involving a truck and a car this morning.

The two-vehicle crash has blocked one lane of traffic at Fir Covert Road, just past Taverham Roundabout, near Norwich.

It happened at about 9.40am on Friday (August 12).

The incident is causing traffic in the area.

As of 10.15am, a Norfolk Constabulary spokeswoman said that officers remained at the scene.

