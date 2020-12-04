News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays after A140 partially blocked following crash

Author Picture Icon

Simon Parkin

Published: 9:02 AM December 4, 2020    Updated: 9:08 AM December 4, 2020
Accident on the A140 near Brome on the Norfolk Suffolk border. 

Accident on the A140 near Brome on the Norfolk Suffolk border. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Motorists faced disruption following a crash on the A140 close to the Norfolk-Suffolk border. 

Emergency services were called at shortly after 7.30am on Friday to reports of an accident on the busy road near the Eye Business Park. 

The bust Norwich to Ipswich road was partially blocked due to a single vehicle accident just south of Roy Humphreys at Brome.

Police advised drivers to avoid the area where possible as there were likely to be delays while the accident scene was cleared. 

Meanwhile there traffic has also been disrupted following an accident on A146 Loddon Road between Slade Lane and Back Lane.

And there was slow traffic due to a stalled vehicle on A143 Haddiscoe Dam near the Haddiscoe Tavern.
 

