Deer killed in collision that left motorcyclist in hospital
Published: 10:50 AM January 14, 2022
- Credit: Google
A collision between a motorcyclist and a deer has left a man in hospital and a deer dead.
Police were called to the scene of a crash in Thetford Road, South Lopham near Diss, at 5.35am this morning (January 14) after reports of a motorcyclist hitting a deer.
The rider of the motorcycle suffered a leg injury and has been taken to hospital for treatment.
The deer was found dead at the scene.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.