Deer killed in collision that left motorcyclist in hospital

Police attended a collision between a motorcyclist and a deer in Thetford Road, South Lopham. - Credit: Google

A collision between a motorcyclist and a deer has left a man in hospital and a deer dead.

Police were called to the scene of a crash in Thetford Road, South Lopham near Diss, at 5.35am this morning (January 14) after reports of a motorcyclist hitting a deer.

The rider of the motorcycle suffered a leg injury and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

The deer was found dead at the scene.

