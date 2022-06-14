News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Cyclist left seriously injured after hit-and-run crash

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:00 PM June 14, 2022
A cyclist was left seriously injured in a crash in Lynn Road, Clenchwarton, near to King's Lynn

A cyclist has been left seriously injured following a hit-and-run in west Norfolk.

The incident happened in Lynn Road in Clenchwarton at about 9.15am on Thursday, June 2.

A cyclist, a 60-year-old woman, was involved in a collision with what is believed to have been a silver or grey car which failed to stop following the incident. 

She was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

Investigating officer PC George William said: “The victim suffered serious injuries as a result of the collision but has since been discharged from hospital and is continuing to recover at home.

“We have conducted a number of enquiries including looking at CCTV as well as house to house and are now looking for information from anyone in the area at the time.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who was driving along the C80 (Lynn Road) at Clenchwarton between 9am and 9.30am on the morning of the collision.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should contact PC George William in the Swaffham Roads and Armed Policing Team on 101 quoting incident 110 of June 2.

