Cyclist in critical but stable condition in hospital after incident

A cyclist has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after they were found on a road in Blundeston. - Credit: Mick Howes

A cyclist is in a critical yet stable condition in hospital with a serious head injury, following an incident which police believe could have been a crash.

It comes after he was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital, after officers were called by the ambulance service at 10.43am on Saturday May 21, to reports a man in his 50s on a bike had been injured in Flixton Road, in Blundeston, near Lowestoft, at the junction with the B1074, Somerleyton Road.

Police say investigations into what caused the injury are ongoing.

An East Anglian Air Ambulance spokesperson said: "Babcock pilots landed the helicopter close to the scene.

"Doctor Halden and critical care paramedic Luke gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced pre-hospital care.

"The HEMS crew assisted on scene and the patient was taken to Addenbrooke’s by aircraft, for further treatment."

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have information or may have seen the cyclist in the area at the time.

Anyone with any information, including anyone with dash-camera footage, is asked to contact Suffolk police quoting reference SC-21052022-118.

Alternatively, can call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org.