Mercedes and van involved in Attleborough crash

person

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 4:33 PM October 29, 2021


Police were called to crashes in Attleborough and Swaffham this afternoon. - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

A crash between a transit van and a Mercedes was one of two crashes on this roads in Norfolk this afternoon. 

Police were called to the collision which happened on Connaught Road in Attleborough at around 3.10pm.

The crash caused the road to be blocked.

In Swaffham, police also attended a collision on Castleacre Road at 3.30pm which caused a blockage in the road.

As of 4pm, police remained at the scene.

No serious injuries were reported at either of the incidents.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Norfolk Live
Attleborough News
Swaffham News

