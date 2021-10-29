Mercedes and van involved in Attleborough crash
Published: 4:33 PM October 29, 2021
A crash between a transit van and a Mercedes was one of two crashes on this roads in Norfolk this afternoon.
Police were called to the collision which happened on Connaught Road in Attleborough at around 3.10pm.
The crash caused the road to be blocked.
In Swaffham, police also attended a collision on Castleacre Road at 3.30pm which caused a blockage in the road.
As of 4pm, police remained at the scene.
No serious injuries were reported at either of the incidents.
