Morning traffic update: Crashes and delays on Norfolk roads

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 8:24 AM August 5, 2022
Traffic queueing. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

There are some delays on the roads on Friday morning (August 5) - Credit: Archant

There are some delays on the roads this morning as people in Norfolk make their way to work.

Traffic is slow in Hale Road, in Ashill near The Green, with 15 minute delays currently being reported.

Towards Norwich, a crash at Blofield Roundabout caused short stoppages but it is not thought to be causing any major congestion.

In Little Walsingham, there were reports of a crash in Holt Road at the junction with Scarborough Road but traffic is coping well.

Elsewhere in the county, there are heavy delays on the A47 in the Swaffham area and around King's Lynn.

The A11, which is currently only operating on a single lane and a 40mph speed limit, is busy from Attleborough to Wymondham.

