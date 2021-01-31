Delays following crash on village road

Published: 8:00 AM January 31, 2021

Emergency services responded following a crash on the A143 in Haddiscoe. Picture: Google Images - Credit: Google Images

A crash on a village road led to minor delays on Saturday evening.

Police and firefighters responded following the crash on the A143 in Haddiscoe with reports of slow traffic in the area.

Crews from Gorleston and Great Yarmouth fire stations were called to The Street in Haddiscoe at 5.08pm on Saturday, January 30.

After being alerted to the road traffic collision, close to the A143 Haddiscoe Dam at Low Road, they quickly made the scene safe.

A brigade spokesman said that they "provided casualty care" as the scene was cleared by 5.35pm.