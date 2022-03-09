News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

Person taken to hospital after car rolled onto its side

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:54 AM March 9, 2022
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

A person has been taken to hospital after a car rolled onto its side. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A person has been taken to hospital after a car rolled onto its side.

Police were called to the single vehicle collision in Kenninghall this morning [Wednesday, March 9]. 

A VW Polo car had rolled on its side in Quidenham Road. 

A fire crew from East Harling also attended and the road was blocked. 

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for assessment. 

The vehicle blocking the road was recovered and the road reopened at 9.30am. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.

Norfolk Live News
Thetford News
Attleborough News

Don't Miss

Sam Cutmore-Scott, managing director of The Harper in Langham.

Prince Harry's ex has baby with north Norfolk hotelier

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
The Old Buckenham Country Park café reopens with a new menu. Owner Ben Devlin. 

Food and Drink

Country park café overlooking lake reopens with new menu

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Victoria Metcalf Smith, who took her own life in April 2021

Mother's warning after solicitor took own life amid perimenopause struggles

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
A legacy to help others: Edward Lord died after being diagnosed with stage four colon cancer during lockdown

Obituary

Obituary: 36-year-old who brought forward his wedding after diagnosis

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon