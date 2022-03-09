Person taken to hospital after car rolled onto its side

A person has been taken to hospital after a car rolled onto its side. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Police were called to the single vehicle collision in Kenninghall this morning [Wednesday, March 9].

A VW Polo car had rolled on its side in Quidenham Road.

A fire crew from East Harling also attended and the road was blocked.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital for assessment.

The vehicle blocking the road was recovered and the road reopened at 9.30am.

