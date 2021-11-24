News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A149 closed near Sandringham due to four-vehicle crash

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:15 AM November 24, 2021
Updated: 10:36 AM November 24, 2021
The A149 near Sandringham is closed following a crash this morning.

The A149 near Sandringham is closed following a crash this morning.

Part of the A149 is closed following a crash involving four vehicles.  

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the A149 near Sandringham. 

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. 

There are not believed to be any serious injuries.

Norfolk police said on Twitter: “Owing to an RTC on the A149 near Sandringham the road is currently closed to traffic whilst the emergency services work at scene. Local diversions are in place, please avoid the area.”

