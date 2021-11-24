A149 closed near Sandringham due to four-vehicle crash

The A149 near Sandringham is closed following a crash this morning. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Part of the A149 is closed following a crash involving four vehicles.

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash on the A149 near Sandringham.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

There are not believed to be any serious injuries.

Norfolk police said on Twitter: “Owing to an RTC on the A149 near Sandringham the road is currently closed to traffic whilst the emergency services work at scene. Local diversions are in place, please avoid the area.”

Owing to an RTC on the #A149 near #Sandringham the road is currently closed to traffic whilst the emergency services work at scene. Local diversions are in place, please avoid the area #CCR #NorfolkRoads — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) November 24, 2021

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.



