'Serious injuries' after crash between car and motorbike in village
Published: 12:20 PM November 1, 2021
Serious injuries have been reported following a crash between a car and a motorbike in High Kelling.
Police were called to the incident on Old Cromer Road between a Ford Fushion car and a motorbike at 11.15am today (Monday).
Following the crash, the roundabout just before High Kelling has been closed as well as the A148 junction with Bridge Road.
An ambulance is also currently in attendance.
There are reports of heavy traffic along the road and police remain at the scene.
This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.
Join our Norfolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.
