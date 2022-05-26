Motorcyclist suffers serious leg injury and person cut from car after crash
- Credit: Google Maps
A motorcyclist has suffered a serious leg injury and a driver had to be cut out of a car following a crash on the B1172.
It happened at about 4pm on Wednesday, May 25, on London Road at the junction with Eleven Mile Lane, near Wymondham.
A motorcyclist was involved in a crash with a Honda car and later taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital by ambulance.
He remains in hospital but his injury is not thought to be life-threatening.
The car driver was cut out of their vehicle by fire crews.
Appliances from Attleborough and Wymondham were at the scene.
Following the incident, the road was closed but it later reopened just after 5pm.
