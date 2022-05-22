Crash closes part of B1145 in west Norfolk

A crash has closed part of the B1145 in a west Norfolk. - Credit: Archant

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a collision in Great Massingham.

The road is closed in both directions while they deal with the incident.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

A diversion route is in place.

Norfolk Police tweeted: “Following an RTC, the B1145 at Great Massingham is fully closed to all traffic and local diversions are in place.

“Please avoid the area whilst emergency services work at the scene.”

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

