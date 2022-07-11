Car and motorbike crash closes road through Norfolk town
Published: 9:06 AM July 11, 2022
Updated: 9:09 AM July 11, 2022
Part of the B1108 has been closed following a crash involving a car and a motorbike this morning.
Emergency services were called to reports of a two-vehicle collision at about 8.06am at Hingham.
Police, fire and an ambulance crew are currently at the scene.
The road has been closed while they deal with the incident and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
Diversions are in place.
Injuries are currently unknown.