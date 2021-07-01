News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two-car crash on A47 blocks road

Daniel Moxon

Published: 7:57 AM July 1, 2021   
Police were called to a crash on the A47 between Trowse and Harford Bridge. Pic: Norfolk Constabular

Police were called to a crash on the A47 at Trowse this morning. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Part of the A47 was blocked this morning as two cars were involved in a crash.

Police were called to the Trowse junction at 6.07am, an officer confirmed.

They said two cars were involved in the crash which blocked one lane heading westbound.

Recovery is on scene to take the cars away.

An eye witness said a white BMW and another black car were involved.

"The truck was there loading the cars, but traffic was backing up into Norwich," they said.

Traffic sensors show delays of 10 to 15 minutes in the area.

Elsewhere on the road it looks busy as usual on the Acle Straight heading into Great Yarmouth, and also around the junction at Honingham further west.

Traffic is also starting to build on the main routes into Norwich, though they don't look as congested as on previous days as of 7.45am.

There are also minor delays on the A146 at Holverston and Thurton, while things also look a little busy on the A1101 arounf Wisbech.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

