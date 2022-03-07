News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Serious crash blocks part of A47

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:34 AM March 7, 2022
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

A serious crash involving a Toyota Aygo has blocked part of the A47 in Swaffham. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A serious crash has blocked part of the A47. 

Police are currently at the scene of a collision on the A47 in Swaffham. 

It happened on the King’s Lynn bound carriageway and involved a Toyota Aygo.

One lane is closed while emergency services deal with the incident. 

Norfolk Live News
Swaffham News

