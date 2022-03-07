Serious crash blocks part of A47

A serious crash involving a Toyota Aygo has blocked part of the A47 in Swaffham. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

A serious crash has blocked part of the A47.

Police are currently at the scene of a collision on the A47 in Swaffham.

It happened on the King’s Lynn bound carriageway and involved a Toyota Aygo.

One lane is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.

