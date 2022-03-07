Serious crash blocks part of A47
Published: 11:34 AM March 7, 2022
A serious crash has blocked part of the A47.
Police are currently at the scene of a collision on the A47 in Swaffham.
It happened on the King’s Lynn bound carriageway and involved a Toyota Aygo.
One lane is closed while emergency services deal with the incident.
