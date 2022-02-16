A149 in King's Lynn blocked after crash

The A149 Hardwick Road is blocked after a crash in King's Lynn - Credit: Google

The A149 in King's Lynn is blocked following a two-vehicle crash.

A van and a VW Golf collided at 2.45pm in Hardwick Road, near the Hardwick roundabout.

Police are currently at the scene and no injuries have been reported.

Traffic is building up in the area along Hardwick Road and the surrounding side roads.

It is currently unknown when the road will reopen.

