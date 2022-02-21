News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crash causes delays on part of A149

Emily Thomson

Published: 12:48 PM February 21, 2022
Drivers are facing delays on part of the A149 following a crash.

Police are currently at the scene of a collision on Cromer Road in Beeston Regis.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Norfolk Police tweeted: "RTC on Cromer Road in Beeston Regis causing delays, please avoid the area. Police on scene."

