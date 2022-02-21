Crash causes delays on part of A149

Norfolk's new chief constable will be in charge of 1,857 officers and 1,197 police staff. - Credit: Archant

Drivers are facing delays on part of the A149 following a crash.

Police are currently at the scene of a collision on Cromer Road in Beeston Regis.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

Norfolk Police tweeted: "RTC on Cromer Road in Beeston Regis causing delays, please avoid the area. Police on scene."

