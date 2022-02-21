Crash causes delays on part of A149
Published: 12:48 PM February 21, 2022
Credit: Archant
Drivers are facing delays on part of the A149 following a crash.
Police are currently at the scene of a collision on Cromer Road in Beeston Regis.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
Norfolk Police tweeted: "RTC on Cromer Road in Beeston Regis causing delays, please avoid the area. Police on scene."
