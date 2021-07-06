Crash involving BMW closes part of A148 in North Norfolk
Published: 5:53 PM July 6, 2021
Part of a main road has been closed in North Norfolk following a crash between two cars.
Police were called at around 4.30pm on Tuesday July 6 to reports of a crash between a Honda and BMW on the A148, Cromer Road.
An ambulance was also called to the scene but no injuries have been reported.
The road has been closed while the vehicles are recovered.
A police spokesman said: “We had a report of a two-vehicle collision with the road blocked at 4:30pm. Involved a Honda and BMW. Road has been closed for recovery.
“Ambulance called to check on those involved but doesn’t appear at this stage to be injuries.”
