A140 blocked after crash involving car and a van

A crash involving a car and a van has blocked a busy north Norfolk road and caused injuries.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene of the incident on the A140 by White Post Road, close to Aldborough, which happened at about 2.25pm on Friday (November 4).

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesman said the road had been fully blocked following the incident but was unable to confirm the nature of the injuries or how many people had been hurt.

Officers urged drivers to find alternative routes.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.