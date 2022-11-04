News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Traffic & Travel

A140 blocked after crash involving car and a van

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:52 PM November 4, 2022
A two-vehicle crash is causing delays on the A140

A two-vehicle crash is causing delays on the A140 - Credit: Google Maps/Archant

A crash involving a car and a van has blocked a busy north Norfolk road and caused injuries.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are at the scene of the incident on the A140 by White Post Road, close to Aldborough, which happened at about 2.25pm on Friday (November 4).

A Norfolk Constabulary spokesman said the road had been fully blocked following the incident but was unable to confirm the nature of the injuries or how many people had been hurt. 

Officers urged drivers to find alternative routes.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Norfolk Live News
Norfolk

Don't Miss

File photo dated 26/01/18 of money, as the Government owes itself hundreds of millions of pounds in

Norfolk person wins £100,000 in Premium Bonds prize draw

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Follow the latest, breaking news from across Norfolk and the wider region.

Where are the happiest and unhappiest places to live in Norfolk?

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
People travel from far and wide for Goodies' super local breakfast

Food and Drink

Have you tried the famous breakfast at this south Norfolk farm shop?

Emma Lee

Author Picture Icon
New information has suggested as many as 100 dogs crossed Great Moulton level crossing with "at least" 20 being hit

Norfolk Live News

'At least 20' hunting dogs hit on level crossing

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon