Two-vehicle crash near Thickthorn roundabout causes delays
Published: 9:16 AM December 14, 2021
- Credit: Google
There have been delays on the A11 between Wymondham and Norwich this morning following a crash.
The two-vehicle collision was first reported at 7.20am near Ketteringham and one Norwich-bound lane was closed.
Queuing traffic was reported between the A1075 junction and Thickthorn roundabout.
A spokesperson for Norfolk police said both vehicles were recovered by 9am and nobody was injured.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
