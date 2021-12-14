News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two-vehicle crash near Thickthorn roundabout causes delays

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:16 AM December 14, 2021
A11 delays in Ketteringham northbound toward Norwich

Police were called to a crash on the A11 this morning. - Credit: Google

There have been delays on the A11 between Wymondham and Norwich this morning following a crash.

The two-vehicle collision was first reported at 7.20am near Ketteringham and one Norwich-bound lane was closed. 

Queuing traffic was reported between the A1075 junction and Thickthorn roundabout.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said both vehicles were recovered by 9am and nobody was injured. 

