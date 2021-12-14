Two-vehicle crash near Thickthorn roundabout causes delays

Police were called to a crash on the A11 this morning. - Credit: Google

There have been delays on the A11 between Wymondham and Norwich this morning following a crash.

The two-vehicle collision was first reported at 7.20am near Ketteringham and one Norwich-bound lane was closed.

Queuing traffic was reported between the A1075 junction and Thickthorn roundabout.

A spokesperson for Norfolk police said both vehicles were recovered by 9am and nobody was injured.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.